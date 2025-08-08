Congress disciplinary panel to address dissent; factional clashes at meet

HYDERABAD: The Congress Disciplinary Action Committee has its hands full with unresolved issues.

The committee is preparing for its crucial meeting on Sunday, where it is expected to address the leaders who have allegedly crossed the line. Their statements made in public had the potential of damaging the party’s interests.

According to party sources, committee chairman and MP Mallu Ravi held discussions with members in Delhi on Thursday regarding pending disciplinary matters.

Among the key issues awaiting the committee’s attention is former MLC Konda Murali’s public criticism of party MLAs in Warangal district, which sparked an unsavoury controversy.

Another pressing issue involves Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who openly vented his frustrations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. His remarks — targeting social media journalists, expressing discontent over his exclusion from the Cabinet, and alleging financial exploitation by Andhra contractors — have added to the party’s woes.

The committee is also expected to address factional clashes in Gajwel, where former MLA and DCC president T Narsa Reddy and his rivals recently clashed at a public function. A case has been registered against Narsa Reddy under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which may be discussed during Sunday’s meeting.