GHMC to draft stormwater master plan for greater Hyderabad region to boost flood resilience

HYDERABAD: The GHMC will prepare a comprehensive Stormwater Master Plan (SWMP) for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) to improve flood resilience and stormwater management. The state government has approved the proposal, allowing GHMC to cover Hyderabad and surrounding urban and rural areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

A GO noted that recurring flood risks in TCUR are due to high population density, complex hydrology and rapid urbanisation. The SWMP will focus on flood safety and sustainable drainage systems. TCUR, which includes major industries, IT hubs and commercial centres, contributes substantially to the state’s GDP. Its dense population and infrastructure make it vulnerable to stormwater issues.

The Musi, its tributaries, and lakes such as Hussainsagar and Osmansagar form an interconnected hydrological network, with catchments extending beyond GHMC limits. The plan will therefore take a regional approach, supported by a hydrological survey of the wider TCUR.

The GHMC commissioner has sought approval to invite Expressions of Interest from consultants to prepare the master plan, incorporating geo-referenced databases and hydrologic-hydraulic modelling of the drainage system.

Separately, the Water Supply and Sewerage Board is preparing a master plan for water and sewerage infrastructure in TCUR, based on population projections up to 2047. A detailed report is expected in two to three months.