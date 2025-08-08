Revanth suffering from KCR-phobia, misleading BCs on quota: KTR

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of hoodwinking Backward Classes (BCs), BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the former was indulging in non-stop political theatrics.

Rama Rao was addressing the gathering after welcoming leaders from various political parties from Pargi Assembly segment into the BRS. He alleged that the Congress had blatantly misled the people on the issue of BC reservations.

“They said they would provide 42% reservations with legal backing before the Assembly elections. But now Revanth says BC reservation will only be granted if Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister. Was this condition mentioned in the BC Declaration?” he asked.

Rama Rao recalled that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao went to Delhi with a mission to secure Telangana statehood and he succeeded in his endeavour.

“Can Revanth claim he succeeded in getting BC reservations from Delhi?” he asked.

Taking a dig at Revanth for repeatedly mentioning Chandrasekhar Rao’s name, he said: “Even in Delhi, Revanth Reddy couldn’t resist mentioning KCR’s name. It looks like he is mentally obsessed with KCR. He’s suffering from a clear case of KCR-phobia.”

He further said that the Congress government was using the BC quota issue to divert people’s attention from its failures.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, urged voters to support the BRS in the local body elections if they want to curb the atrocities of the Congress.