Telangana exempts employees with disabilities, caregivers from routine transfers

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to exempt employees with disabilities from routine transfers and postings, in line with provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

On Thursday, the Secretary of the Women, Children and Disabled Welfare Department, Anita Ramachandran, issued orders formalising the exemption.

As per the directive, employees with disability of 70% or more will be exempted from the rotational transfer policy and allowed to continue at their existing place of posting, including after a promotion, subject to administrative considerations.

The order stated: “The choice of placing of employees with specified disability defined in the Schedule to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 shall be continued and they shall be retained in the same job, where their services could be optimally utilised.”

Further, government employees who are parents of children with intellectual disabilities will also be exempted from routine or rotational transfers. The exemption also extends to employees serving as caregivers to a dependent daughter, son, parent, spouse, brother or sister who has a disability of 70% or more, excluding intellectual disability.