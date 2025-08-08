Telangana marks National Handloom Day with calls to support weavers; address industry woes

HYDERABAD/YADADRI/BHUVANAGIRI/KARIMNAGAR: On the occasion of National Handloom Day, events were held across Telangana to highlight the need to protect and promote India’s handloom sector while addressing the long-standing issues faced by weavers.

From senior political leaders to university officials and district authorities, several voices came together in support of indigenous artisans, urging policy implementation and public participation.

At a programme held in Pochampally, former Haryana governor and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya assured handloom weavers that he would take their concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strive for their resolution. He pointed out that weavers across the country are struggling due to rising yarn prices, shortages of raw materials, poor marketing facilities, and insufficient livelihoods.

In Karimnagar, Collector Pamela Satpathy informed handloom weavers about quarterly health check-ups, eye screenings, surgeries, and health cards for weavers, along with up to Rs 10 lakh in medical aid under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Meanwhile, at an event in Hyderabad, JNTU Vice-Chancellor Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy called upon citizens to wear Khadi and handloom clothing as a true expression of the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.