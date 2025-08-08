Telangana urges Centre’s nod for Rs 6,895-crore green energy corridor; seeks tourism, welfare funds

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi and requested him to approve the Intra-State Transmission System (In-STS) proposal submitted by TGTRANSCO under the Green Energy Corridor Phase 3 project.

Vikramarka informed the Union minister that under the third phase of GEC, the Solar Energy Corporation of India had initially identified Renewable Energy zones with a total capacity of 13.5 GW across five districts of Telangana for the evacuation of power generated from wind, solar and pumped storage projects.

Later, after extensive consultations with SECI and TGREDCO, and considering land availability and renewable energy potential, the RE zones were revised to 19 GW, now covering eight districts of the state.

In accordance with this revision, TGTRANSCO prepared and submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), comprising eight transmission schemes with a cumulative power evacuation capacity of 19 GW and an estimated project cost `6,895 crore.

In view of this, the deputy CM urged the Union minister to expedite the approval process for this proposal as it would aid the state in accelerating its green power development.