Telangana urges Centre’s nod for Rs 6,895-crore green energy corridor; seeks tourism, welfare funds

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi and requested him to approve the Intra-State Transmission System (In-STS) proposal submitted by TGTRANSCO under the Green Energy Corridor Phase 3 project.
Vikramarka informed the Union minister that under the third phase of GEC, the Solar Energy Corporation of India had initially identified Renewable Energy zones with a total capacity of 13.5 GW across five districts of Telangana for the evacuation of power generated from wind, solar and pumped storage projects.
Later, after extensive consultations with SECI and TGREDCO, and considering land availability and renewable energy potential, the RE zones were revised to 19 GW, now covering eight districts of the state.
In accordance with this revision, TGTRANSCO prepared and submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), comprising eight transmission schemes with a cumulative power evacuation capacity of 19 GW and an estimated project cost `6,895 crore.
In view of this, the deputy CM urged the Union minister to expedite the approval process for this proposal as it would aid the state in accelerating its green power development.
Seethakka seeks funds for temple, tourism devpt
Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka met Union Minister of Tourism & Culture Minister Shekhawat and sought the Centre’s cooperation in developing tourism in Mulugu district. She also requested for sanction of `25 crore for the Medaram master plan.
Seethakka also requested the Union minister to allocate `25 crore for the development of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangapet. Later in the day, she also met Union Minister for Women & Child Welfare Annapurna Devi and requested her to release the pending funds.
The Union minister assured Seethakka that Rs 10 crore Nirbhaya funds will be released for Mulugu district.
Increase disability pension from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000: Adluri
During his meeting with Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Veerendra Kumar, Telangana Minister for SC Development, Tribal Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Adluri Laxman Kumar requested that the pension being paid to persons with disabilities be increased from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000 per month. He also requested the Union minister to revise
the eligibility criteria by reducing the minimum disability percentage from 80 per cent to 40 per cent as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD Act), 2016.