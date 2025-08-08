Withdraw Muslim reservation proposal, will pursue 42% quota for BCs: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Thursday challenged the ruling Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to clarify whether they were prepared to withdraw the proposed 10 per cent reservation for Muslims within the 42 per cent BC quota.

He asserted that if the Congress agreed, he would personally ensure that the Centre approves the full 42 per cent reservation for OBC communities.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, the Union minister criticised Revanth for his remarks alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was obstructing the passage of bills because he was a “converted BC”.

Kishan Reddy went further, insinuating that Revanth Reddy might not be a “true Reddy” but a “Lambada convert.”

He accused the Congress of working in favour of the AIMIM and even speculated that the party might offer the chief minister’s post to the Owaisi family. He also predicted that Revanth Reddy would face defeat in the next Assembly elections.

The Union minister pointed out that the high court had previously struck down the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims, which was stayed by Supreme Court later, and alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also worked in favour of the AIMIM during his tenure, reducing BC reservations.

He wondered how the ruling Congress could justify granting 10 per cent reservation to Muslims, a move that has sparked controversy nationwide.