Himayatsagar gates opened amid rising water levels

HYDERABAD: Following heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas of the Himayatsagar reservoir, HMWSSB has lifted four crest gates to manage the rising water levels. One gate was lifted on Thursday night, while three more were opened on Friday. A total of 1,391 cusecs of water is being released downstream into the Musi River.

The water board issued a flood alert on Wednesday evening, warning about the potential opening of crest gates at twin reservoirs. The Himayatsagar reservoir has already reached near its Full Tank Level (FTL), while Osmansagar is approaching capacity. Officials have been advised to remain vigilant in the catchment areas, especially in low-lying regions, where rising river levels could pose a risk to residents.

As of Friday, the Himayatsagar reservoir has a storage level of 1,763.15 feet (2.837 TMC), compared to its FTL of 1,763.50 feet (2.968 TMC). The inflow stands at 1,300 cusecs, while the outflow is 1,391 cusecs. The Osmansagar reservoir has a full tank level of 1,790 feet (3.900 TMC). The current level is 1,783.30 feet (2.554 TMC), with an inflow of 400 cusecs and no outflow at present.