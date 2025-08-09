Hyderabad fast-tracks SLBC tunnel project with expert recommendations

Work being resumed on recommendation of experts: Uttam

At a review meeting, Uttam instructed officials to expedite the tunnel works. Referring to the recent mishap in the tunnel, he said work was now being resumed based on recommendations made by an expert committee.

Uttam noted that the incomplete 9-km stretch was preventing the state from drawing water by gravity from the base of the Srisailam reservoir, resulting in annual electricity costs of about `750 crore. This situation particularly affected tribal and fluoride-impacted regions, Uttam stated.

“Accessing water from the reservoir bottom means we don’t need to wait for it to fill. This would help some of the most backward areas. It’s unfortunate that this lifeline remains stalled for just 9 km,” he said.

The aerial electromagnetic survey, to be conducted by NGRI using helicopter-mounted equipment, is expected to identify structural weaknesses up to one kilometre below the surface. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will also be involved, and an aerial LiDAR survey will be conducted to assist with planning.

The minister added that tunnelling operations covering about 10 km would resume immediately and that the project would be completed within the Cabinet-approved budget, without compromising on speed or quality.

Promotions and safety

Uttam said the Irrigation department had, for the first time in nearly 30 years, completed promotions and transfers transparently.

A total of 187 promotions were processed, including 47 executive engineers elevated to superintending engineers, 127 assistant executive engineers to deputy executive engineers, and 13 superintending engineers to chief engineers.