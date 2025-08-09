Hyderabad fast-tracks SLBC tunnel project with expert recommendations

HYDERABAD: The state government has accorded administrative approval to resume work on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel project, terming it a “very high priority” for the administration.
On Friday, the government sanctioned Rs 2.36 crore for a helicopter-borne VTEM Plus Magnetic Geophysical Survey to aid in the investigation, design and execution of Tunnel I and II, including the head regulator at the entrance portal of Tunnel I under the SLBC Tunnel Scheme of the AMR Project. The project spans Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts. The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) will carry out the survey on a nomination basis.
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the process to restart construction has begun. A meeting would be held with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka soon to secure approvals from departments, including Finance and Energy, he said.
Work being resumed on recommendation of experts: Uttam
At a review meeting, Uttam instructed officials to expedite the tunnel works. Referring to the recent mishap in the tunnel, he said work was now being resumed based on recommendations made by an expert committee.
Uttam noted that the incomplete 9-km stretch was preventing the state from drawing water by gravity from the base of the Srisailam reservoir, resulting in annual electricity costs of about `750 crore. This situation particularly affected tribal and fluoride-impacted regions, Uttam stated.
“Accessing water from the reservoir bottom means we don’t need to wait for it to fill. This would help some of the most backward areas. It’s unfortunate that this lifeline remains stalled for just 9 km,” he said.
The aerial electromagnetic survey, to be conducted by NGRI using helicopter-mounted equipment, is expected to identify structural weaknesses up to one kilometre below the surface. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will also be involved, and an aerial LiDAR survey will be conducted to assist with planning.
The minister added that tunnelling operations covering about 10 km would resume immediately and that the project would be completed within the Cabinet-approved budget, without compromising on speed or quality.
Promotions and safety
Uttam said the Irrigation department had, for the first time in nearly 30 years, completed promotions and transfers transparently.
A total of 187 promotions were processed, including 47 executive engineers elevated to superintending engineers, 127 assistant executive engineers to deputy executive engineers, and 13 superintending engineers to chief engineers.
He also stated that an expert team had been sent to assess the Singur dam and suggest urgent safety measures. With the monsoon active, all dams, reservoirs, and water bodies are to be monitored closely. Sandbags and reinforcements would be placed where needed, and the Minister warned that procedural or technical delays in implementing preventive measures would not be tolerated.
Impact of backwaters
Officials at the meeting presented a study from IIT-Kharagpur regarding backwater impact in Chhattisgarh due to the Polavaram and Sammakka Sagar Projects. The Sammakka Sagar Barrage across the Godavari in Mulugu district is part of Telangana’s border mission to support irrigation in semi-arid and tribal areas.
The study showed that during a 500-year return period flood (102,000 cumecs), the High Flood Level (HFL) at Sammakka Sagar would reach 93 metres in non-virgin conditions, submerging approximately 10.9 sq km in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. Without the barrage, the HFL would be 90.87 metres, submerging about 10.5 sq km, indicating an increase of 0.4 sq km or 40 hectares due to the barrage.
The minister said that Telangana would pursue necessary No Objection Certificates from Chhattisgarh. The Sammakka Sagar Project is designed to stabilise 16.40 lakh acres of ayacut and regulate 6.94 tmcft of water for multipurpose use. Initially slated for completion in 2022, the project was delayed. The Congress government intends to complete it soon after securing the requisite clearances.