HYDRAA begins investigation after flooding near Malkam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of severe flooding near Malkam Cheruvu, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty visited the affected area on Friday to assess the situation and identify the causes behind the waterlogging and traffic disruption.

Officials attributed the flooding to a surge of rainwater that overwhelmed the lake’s existing outflow channels.

With water currently exiting only through limited drainage points, experts have called for the urgent installation of sluice gates to manage water levels more effectively during the monsoon.

Commissioner Ranganath directed authorities to begin the necessary works immediately after the rains subside.

Officials also examined the lake’s inlets and outlets and observed significant inflows from Biodiversity Park and Shaikpet.

They also identified a blockage near the bridge’s entry point, which had worsened the flooding. Instructions were issued to ensure smooth rainwater diversion into the lake and prevent further damage.

Huda Park lake restored in 20 days

Hyderabad: Huda Park Lake, also known as Langar Houz Lake, has been restored to its former glory in just 20 days. Once filled with garbage, water hyacinth, and foul odours, the lake has been transformed into a clean and vibrant body of water after the intervention of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. Having adopted the lake earlier, Mayor led the initiative, focusing on deploying Floating Trash Collectors (FTCs). Local residents have expressed their happiness and appreciation for the Mayor’s dedication to fulfilling her promise of transforming Huda Park into a clean and inviting lake.