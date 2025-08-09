Khammam MP raises Telangana migrant workers’ issue in Lok Sabha

KHAMMAM: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said that over 45,000 migrant workers from Telangana are currently working in various foreign countries.

In a written reply to a question raised in Lok Sabha by Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghurama Reddy on what steps the Centre has been taking to ensure safety and welfare of migrant workers from Telangana, he said:

“The Ministry of External Affairs collects comprehensive data through the e-Migrate portal, which tracks Indian workers going to 18 Emigration Check Required countries for employment.

As per the statistics, there are 16,06,964 Indian workers currently employed in various jobs overseas. Of these, 2,984 were from Telangana in 2020, and the number has increased significantly to 45,213 by 2025.”

The MoS emphasised that Indian embassies and consulates are always available to ensure the safety and protection of migrant workers from Telangana as well as other states.

He further said that the Centre has authorised only registered agencies to recruit Indian women workers for overseas employment. In times of distress, the Indian Community Welfare Fund is used to provide financial and legal assistance to Indian citizens, he added.