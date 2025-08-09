Sports schools should select students on merit: Minister Vakiti Srihari

HYDERABAD: Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari on Friday directed the officials to transform the state’s sports schools and academies into factories that produce medal-winning athletes.

During a review meeting on the performance and future plans of sports schools, the minister said that for the 2025-26 academic year, student selection should be transparent and based purely on merit.

He instructed the officials to improve modern sports training and academic standards in the Hakimpet Sports School as well as the Karimnagar and Adilabad schools. He also directed the officials to take up immediate repairs at Hakimpet and instal CCTV cameras in all schools.

Srihari urged the Sports Authority of Telangana to improve academic performance and implement programmes that inspire student-athletes.

The minister made it mandatory for the schools to conduct motivational classes, personality development training and yoga sessions. He also ordered establishment of visitors’ halls in every sports school and academy so that parents could view the achievements of the students.