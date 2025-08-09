Telangana CM Revanth sees Musi rejuvenation as solution to flooding in city

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called for an integrated approach to address Hyderabad’s flood issues, with focus on rejuvenating the Musi River. He directed officials to link all tanks, nalas and sewage treatment plants (STPs) to the river and begin work on the 55-km stretch immediately.

At a review meeting held after his return from a three-day visit to Delhi, the chief minister reviewed Thursday’s downpour in Hyderabad, which led to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Hyderabad recorded up to 15 cm of rainfall in some areas, with several low-lying localities inundated.

Revanth agreed with officials that the city’s current drainage and road infrastructure was inadequate to handle intense rainfall, which now often occurs in a single day due to changing climate patterns. Officials pointed out to the chief minister that Hyderabad had already recorded 16% excess rainfall this season, and that even 5 cm of rain was proving difficult for the city to manage, while recent events had shown rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day.

Stressing the need for a long-term solution to prevent disruptions caused by rain, Revanth sought modernisation of all urban systems.

Focus on removing obstructions to natural drainage system: CM

The focus, Revanth said, should be on removing obstructions to natural drainage and redesigning systems to ensure seamless flow of rainwater into Musi.