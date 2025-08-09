Telangana's high-powered council to propel state's USD 3 trillion vision

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is set to accelerate its long-term development strategy, Telangana Rising 2047, with its High-Powered Advisory Council meeting scheduled for Saturday, according to senior government officials.

The Council comprises a diverse group of eminent economists, technocrats, and public intellectuals, including Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee, former RBI governors Dr Raghuram Rajan and Dr Duvvuri Subbarao, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

It is tasked with guiding the formulation of a 22-year roadmap focused on inclusive growth, economic transformation, and sustainability.

A senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office told TNIE that the state aims to become a $3 trillion economy by promoting high-growth sectors such as startups, MSMEs, tourism, media and exports.

Hub for advanced mfg, space tech and R&D

Telangana also plans to position itself as a hub for advanced manufacturing, space tech, and R&D while expanding Global Capability Centres (GCCs), he said.

A document accessed by TNIE showed that the vision outlines a regionally balanced development model, integrating urban, peri-urban and rural areas through innovation clusters and logistics hubs. Key social objectives include agri-tech adoption, youth skilling, women’s economic inclusion, and improved healthcare and nutrition.