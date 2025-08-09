Telangana's high-powered council to propel state's USD 3 trillion vision

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is set to accelerate its long-term development strategy, Telangana Rising 2047, with its High-Powered Advisory Council meeting scheduled for Saturday, according to senior government officials.
The Council comprises a diverse group of eminent economists, technocrats, and public intellectuals, including Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee, former RBI governors Dr Raghuram Rajan and Dr Duvvuri Subbarao, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.
It is tasked with guiding the formulation of a 22-year roadmap focused on inclusive growth, economic transformation, and sustainability.
A senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office told TNIE that the state aims to become a $3 trillion economy by promoting high-growth sectors such as startups, MSMEs, tourism, media and exports.
Hub for advanced mfg, space tech and R&D
Telangana also plans to position itself as a hub for advanced manufacturing, space tech, and R&D while expanding Global Capability Centres (GCCs), he said.
A document accessed by TNIE showed that the vision outlines a regionally balanced development model, integrating urban, peri-urban and rural areas through innovation clusters and logistics hubs. Key social objectives include agri-tech adoption, youth skilling, women’s economic inclusion, and improved healthcare and nutrition.
The state has also committed to a net-zero development pathway through clean energy, circular economy practices, and climate-resilient infrastructure. It also emphasises that the social component of the 2047 strategy is equally ambitious. Agriculture remains central, with plans to integrate agri-tech solutions and promote sustainable farming practices that can boost farmers’ incomes.
Creating one crore women decamillionaires
Empowering women is another major goal, with the government aiming to support one crore women in becoming decamillionaires through a lifecycle-based model of economic inclusion and entrepreneurship.
Notably, the government has drawn up a time-bound schedule for the vision’s formulation. The planning process includes departmental consultations between August and October, with the final vision document scheduled for release on December 9, 2025.
Officials indicated that the process will be highly consultative, involving inputs from across government departments, civil society, and academic institutions. “This is not just a policy document. It is a whole-of-government approach to reimagining Telangana’s future,” a senior bureaucrat said.