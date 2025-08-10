Congress, BRS scratching each other’s backs: MoS Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused both the ruling Congress and the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS of working hand in glove over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and the phone-tapping case.

Sanjay alleged that the two parties had a quid pro quo arrangement to shield each other from corruption and mislead the public.

Reacting to BRS working president KTR’s warning of legal action if he failed to withdraw his remarks, Sanjay stated, “Name any temple, I will come there with my family. Will you also come with your wife, children, and parents? Will you make them swear that you have no connection with phone-tapping? I, along with my family, will swear that you did. If you don’t believe in temples, we can go to a mosque or a church. Are you ready for such an oath?” he asked.

Sanjay also said the SIT was not competent to issue notices to judges and demanded that the phone-tapping case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED, alleging it involved extortion. Responding to criticism from both BRS and Congress on whether he distrusted the SIT, he clarified that he trusted the agency but not the Congress-led state government.

He accused the government of probing multiple scams but failing to act on them.