Disabled persons push for nominated seats in local bodies in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Fresh from meeting Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a delegation of disability rights activists is pressing the Congress government for what they call “the simplest form of inclusion”: reserved nominated seats for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in all local bodies, from gram panchayats to municipal corporations.

“Disability is not in our minds,” said a member of the group, which includes persons with spinal cord injuries. They have been submitting petitions to public representatives.

Recently, they formed the Sthanika Samshala Vikalangula Pratinidhya Sadhana Committee, electing Mohammad Shafi Ahammad as chairman. Citing provisions in the Panchayat Raj Act allowing two nominated members in local bodies, they argue that such seats should be reserved for those with disabilities.

Shafi’s team has met government adviser Vem Narender Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and opposition leaders, seeking support. “We want government to do justice to us. Offering this opportunity will build confidence among the disabled,” Shafi told the TNIE.