NTPC to invest Rs 80,000 crore in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has expressed interest to invest around Rs 80,000 crore in solar and wind power projects in Telangana.

NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh led a delegation that met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence on Saturday. During the meeting, NTPC officials expressed their willingness to invest in the renewable energy sector in the state. The delegation stated that there is potential for generating 6,700 MW through floating solar projects in Telangana.

Welcoming the investment offer, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured NTPC that his government would extend complete cooperation.

Principal Secretary, Energy department, Navin Mittal was also present at the meeting.