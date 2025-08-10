Telangana minister Sridhar reveals AI university plans, asks startups to achieve ‘unicorn’ status

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday inaugurated eAppSys’s newly expanded Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.

He also announced plans to set up an AI university to offer online and offline courses for students and professionals.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sridhar Babu urged companies to strive for unicorn status.

He noted that while there were only three private startups valued at $1 billion or more earlier, Hyderabad now has 30 to 40.

Sridhar Babu expressed hope that the new eAppSys office, currently with a 400-seat capacity, would expand four to six times in the future, bringing further recognition to the state and the city.

The UK-headquartered global Oracle partner and IT services provider announced plans to grow its Hyderabad workforce from 200 professionals to over 500 within the next two years.

The expansion adds a state-of-the-art, 400-seat capacity facility to its existing Global Delivery Centre, further positioning Hyderabad as a strategic hub for Oracle Cloud, ERP, AI, and enterprise transformation services.

“This investment is not just about scale—it’s about delivering high-quality, agile, and impactful solutions. We are building a future-ready team that thinks globally and executes locally,” said Sujani Reddy Baddam, Director and COO of eAppSys.