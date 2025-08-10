Telangana minister Uttam Kumar announces plans to boost tourism with projects near RGIA

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the government plans to develop iconic projects near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, establish dry ports along the Regional Ring Road, promote river-based tourism on the Godavari and Krishna, create waterfront leisure hubs in urban areas, and introduce special attractions such as golf tourism, adventure activities, and river festivals to boost tourism.

On Saturday, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the regional office of Southern Travels in Hyderabad, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Southern Travels Managing Director A Krishna Mohan.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that tourism is one of Telangana’s priority growth areas. He explained that the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025–2030, which came into effect on March 17 this year, aims to position the State among the top five in domestic and international tourist arrivals, attract Rs 15,000 crore in new investments over the next five years, create three lakh additional jobs, and raise tourism’s contribution to at least 10% of the State GDP.

He said that the government also proposes to set up the State Tourism Promotion Board, Empowered Committee, State Tourism Promotion Committee, and Destination Management Organisations to ensure effective execution.