Universities curbing political discourse a matter of concern, opines human rights activist Haragopal

HYDERABAD: Noted human rights activist Prof G Haragopal has expressed serious concern over universities curbing political discourse on campuses by denying even prominent political leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, the opportunity to interact with students. He was referring to an incident that occurred during the BRS regime.

“Rahul Gandhi, a politician, wants to interact with students. The vice-chancellor objects to it. Why is he not allowed? Such is the situation in universities nowadays,” he said, drawing a comparison to the late Prof Kothapalli Jayashankar, who had once invited revolutionary balladeer Gaddar to the Kakatiya University campus.

Prof Haragopal was speaking at a commemorative meeting of Prof Jayashankar, organised by the Telangana Vikasa Samithi in Hyderabad on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by BRS MLC Deshapathi Srinivas.

Speaking at the event, film actor Prakash Raj stressed the importance of diversity and criticised divisive narratives. He also referred to the trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump, describing the imposition of tariffs on India as a form of “cold war” similar to the first and second world wars.

Without directly naming the BJP-led government at the Centre, he alleged that certain forces “do not want a human to become a universal person.”

“They don’t want democracy. They build a narrative saying your faith, caste, or language is at risk. Then, during elections, they seek a contract from you to protect your beliefs,” he said.

Highlighting the value of cultural exchange, Prakash Raj remarked that silk fabric was invented in China, asking rhetorically, “If China hadn’t invented it, what would you have worn?” He said those who oppose diversity suffer from xenophobia.