BJP a strong alternative in Telangana: Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is emerging as a strong alternative in Telangana, its state unit president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday urged intellectuals, lawyers, farmers, women and youth to join its ranks to help bring it to power in the next Assembly elections.

Former BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju joined the BJP in the presence of Ramchander Rao, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman and others in Nampally. Ramchander said Balaraju was drawn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance for the poor and marginalised, as well as his efforts toward national development. He expressed confidence that Balaraju would strengthen the BJP not only in Achampet but across Telangana.

The BJP state president criticised the state government for failing to manage the monsoon, saying even light rain paralyses traffic in Hyderabad. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to focus on governance instead of frequently visiting New Delhi.

Ridiculing Revanth’s call to set up the “Gateway of Hyderabad”, Ramchander said the BJP would become the “Gateway of Telangana” and that voluntary inductions, including Balaraju’s, signalled the party’s future victory. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of being a “fake Indian” making baseless allegations about “fake votes” and “vote theft”. Ramchander said Congress never raised such issues when it won in Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was surrounded by “urban Naxals and anti-national forces”.