Congress goes all out in bid to conquer GHMC polls

HYDERABAD: The political battlefield in Hyderabad is shifting: Congress is on the offensive, BJP is banking on its corporator base and BRS is fighting a wave of defections. With Jubilee Hills as the prestige battleground and AIMIM’s shadow looming large, the race for relevance in the state capital is heating up.

After a dismal show in the 2023 Assembly elections — where it failed to win a single seat in the Greater Hyderabad region — the ruling Congress is pushing hard to turn the tide. Recent defections from the BRS, an all-out focus on the Jubilee Hills byelection and whispers of an understanding with the AIMIM have fuelled talk of a Congress revival in Hyderabad.

The party, which had won just three of 150 divisions in the last Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, has been gaining ground ahead of the civic body polls slated for 2026. It bagged the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat in a byelection, and several corporators have switched sides before and after the party came to power. BRS MLAs from Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Khairatabad have also defected to the Congress.

Treating Jubilee Hills as a make-or-break fight, Congress has deployed three ministers — Hyderabad in-charge Ponnam Prabhakar, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Vivek Venkataswamy — to lead the campaign, combining frequent tours with development announcements to woo voters.

BJP eyes mayor’s post

The BJP is looking to reclaim the momentum it enjoyed in the 2020 GHMC elections, when it won 46 divisions. Although it secured only one Assembly seat in 2023, the party holds three Lok Sabha seats from the city and sees Greater Hyderabad as critical to its expansion in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the stakes are just as high for the BRS, which had won 44 divisions in the last GHMC polls and took the mayor and deputy mayor posts with AIMIM support. But the MIM’s current “friendly” stance towards Congress — coupled with BRS’s failure to win a single Lok Sabha seat earlier this year — has left the pink party on the back foot.