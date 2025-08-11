Crores of CMRF money found stolen in Kodad

NALGONDA: A massive scam has been uncovered in the allocation of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) within the Kodad constituency. The accused reportedly embezzled crores for nearly four years by utilising information of legitimate CMRF beneficiaries and transferring the funds to accounts of individuals with similar names.

The scam surfaced when Gadde Venkateswara Rao of Nadigudem, who underwent a heart operation in 2022, applied for CMRF and was sanctioned Rs 1.5 lakh in 2023. After waiting for over a year without receiving the money, he approached the department and found that the funds had been transferred to an SBI account in Jaggayyapet under the similar name ‘Gaddam Venkateswara Rao’.

The accused reportedly includes individuals who previously worked for former public representatives, along with a former Secretariat employee who allegedly assisted in the fraudulent activities.

After receiving a complaint, the Kodad police began an investigation. They have reportedly taken an individual from Munagala mandal into custody, who is suspected to be one of the accused. Authorities believe that other prominent individuals and government employees may also be involved.