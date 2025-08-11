CSE, AI seats grabbed like hot cakes by engineering students in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Computer Science and IT-related courses have once again emerged as the top choice for engineering students in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET), according to the final phase seat allotment results released on Sunday. These courses — including specialisations like Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Cybersecurity with Blockchain Technology and others — recorded a 91% seat allotment, with 59,819 seats filled.

Out of 91,649 total engineering seats across 180 colleges (156 private, 21 university, and two private universities), 80,011 seats were allotted, leaving 11,638 vacant. Fifty-one colleges — five universities and 46 private — achieved 100% admissions. A total of 6,085 candidates secured seats under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. Of the 97,369 candidates who attended certificate verification, 40,837 exercised web options.

While Computer Science and IT branches saw strong demand, 3,636 seats in Electrical and Electronics Engineering remained vacant. Mechanical and Civil Engineering branches struggled, with only 68.22% of 7,675 seats allotted.

Candidates allotted seats must self-report online and pay the tuition fee at https://tgeapcet.nic.in/ by August 12, 2025. Failure to pay, self-report, or report in person will result in cancellation of the allotment. Those reporting in person can participate in the centralised internal sliding on August 18 and 19 to change branches within their college, with fee reimbursement applicable for eligible candidates