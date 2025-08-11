Devadula project will be a lifeline for Telangana: Minister Uttam

MULUGU: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday reiterated that the Congress government is firmly opposed to the Banakacherla and Polavaram projects being taken up by Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (JCRDLIS) after visiting the Sammakka Sarakka Barrage and off-take point at Gangaram village in Kannaigudem mandal, Uttam said the project would be a lifeline for upland, drought-prone areas of Telangana and stressed the need to complete it at the earliest.

Designed to irrigate 5.57 lakh acres across Hanamkonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet and Siddipet districts, the scheme involves a total lift of 469 metres — from +71 m to +540 m — and utilisation of 38.16 tmcft over 170 pumping days annually. It is being executed in three phases with major pump houses, rising and delivery mains, balancing reservoirs and an extensive canal network.

The revised cost of the project is Rs 18,500 crore, of which Rs 14,168.49 crore has been spent. An additional Rs 4,331.51 crore is needed to clear contractor dues, complete main delivery encasement works and finish pending land acquisition. Once completed, the project will stabilise existing ayacut, supply drinking water to rural areas, improve crop yields and curb migration from water-scarce regions.

Uttam noted that the Congress government, led by then AICC president Sonia Gandhi, launched the project in 2004 and is now determined to finish it. He directed officials to prepare lists of land losers, gather details of land under court stay and submit them to the secretary within days. He dismissed BRS claims of Rs 28 lakh crore interest liability on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as false, blaming the previous government’s “irresponsible” approach for the sinking of piers.

‘A priority for the govt’

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that the Devadula project is among the highest priorities of the state government and assured people that funds would be released in phases. Around Rs 100 crore is due for land acquisition, including pending bills. The project is providing irrigation to 17 constituencies, and officials have been instructed to ensure water supply for two crop seasons annually.

Originally planned to irrigate 5 lakh acres, the project now covers 6 lakh acres, with potential for further expansion. Vikramarka urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the irrigation minister to focus special attention on the scheme, noting that water requirement has risen from 38 tmcft to 78–80 tmcft, and called for a review to meet the expanded ayacut’s needs.

Over 75% of funds have been used

