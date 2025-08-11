Free education for transpersons at BRAOU

HYDERABAD: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University on Sunday announced that free degree courses will be offered to all transgender individuals in Telangana under its equal opportunity plan.

From the 2025–26 academic year, any transgender person with a 10+2 (Intermediate or equivalent) qualification can enrol in any degree course offered by the university. Only a nominal registration fee of Rs 500 will be charged, with all tuition fees waived.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ghanta Chakrapani said transgender students will also receive free course material and study tools, with no additional fees whether they attend classes in person or through other media. Admissions will be open at any study centre across Telangana.

The initiative aims to ensure equal opportunities for all sections of society. The university already provides free education to prisoners serving sentences and to military personnel.

From this academic year, it is also extending free higher education to children from backward tribal communities, including Gond, Koya, and Chenchu.