No road, only narrow walking track: Woman delivers baby under tree in Sangareddy district

SANGAREDDY: A pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby under a tree in Munya Nayak hamlet, Nagulgidda mandal, Narayankhed constituency, Sangareddy district, about 200 kilometres from the state capital.

Kousalyabai, a resident of the hamlet, developed labour pains on Sunday. Her husband, Vasudev, called for an ambulance, but it could not reach the village as there was no road, only a narrow walking track. The ambulance stopped at Guru Singh hamlet, two kilometres away.

With no alternative, Vasudev carried his wife on his shoulders towards the ambulance. However, her labour pains intensified, and she gave birth to a baby girl under a tree. On learning this, ambulance staff member Sangisetti walked into the village and, with Vasudev and others, carried the mother and newborn to the ambulance. They were shifted to Karasgutti health centre, where both are safe.

“Politicians come here only to seek votes, not to address our problems. We have no proper road for an ambulance to reach in emergencies. Whom should we appeal to, and how many times?” said tribal residents.