Teachers suspended over misconduct in Telangana

ADILABAD: District Collector Rajarshi Shah has taken strict action against two government school staff members accused of misbehaving with girl students. The coach of the Adilabad sports school has been terminated, and a teacher from Tamsi government school has been suspended.

In Tamsi mandal, a Zilla Parishad High School teacher allegedly misbehaved with students. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered, and an FIR lodged. Departmental action has also been initiated against the teacher.

In a separate case, the mother of a student at Adilabad sports school complained that the coach misbehaved with her daughter. Following an investigation, a POCSO case was registered, and an FIR filed.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has ordered an inquiry into the sports school incident, leading to the coach’s termination.