TPCC panel brokers peace between Konda Murali and Warangal leaders

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) appears to have brokered peace between senior leader Konda Murali and Congress leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district. However, it has avoided taking up MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s criticism of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over ‘selective enforcement of discipline’.

DAC chairman and MP Mallu Ravi told reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday that no formal complaint had been received on Rajagopal’s remarks. “The subject involving Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has not come to our notice. Once notified, we will look into it,” he said. This contrasts with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud’s statement a day earlier that the DAC would review the Munugode legislator’s comments.

On Sunday, Murali, husband of state Environment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha, appeared before the DAC, reaffirmed loyalty to the party leadership and expressed hope that internal rifts would be resolved. He stressed the need for unity ahead of the polls.

The DAC also examined remarks by Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy, who alleged “coverts” were operating within Congress ranks. He is reported to have submitted a written explanation clarifying his intent.

Mallu Ravi said party leaders from Warangal and Murali had agreed to work in coordination. The committee’s resolution will be sent to Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.