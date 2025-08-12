Actor Rana appeared before ED over promotion of online betting apps case

HYDERABAD: Actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Hyderabad Zonal Office on Monday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the promotion of online betting applications.

The ED has registered cases against several betting app operators under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has so far summoned 29 individuals, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, and prominent YouTubers and social media influencers, for allegedly endorsing these platforms.

According to sources, Daggubati submitted five years’ bank statements along with copies of his income tax returns as requested by the agency. He was questioned for nearly four hours, during which ED officials sought details about the betting apps he had promoted, the agreements he had signed with them, the payment methods involved, and the platforms where the promotions were carried out — including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or other channels.

Investigators also asked whether the management of these apps had organised promotional events in any state and if he had attended them. Sources said the actor informed the ED that his promotions were limited to online campaigns.