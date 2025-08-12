Telangana

Blackmailed and cheated, girl dies by suicide in Telangana's Mancherial

Sources said that after some days, Srikanth allegedly renewed contact with Anusha, calling her and threatening to post her photographs on social media if she married someone else.
Representative image
Representative image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

ADILABAD: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide late Sunday night by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Mancherial.

According to police, Anusha was allegedly in a relationship with R Srikanth for the past few years. However, their families reportedly opposed the marriage as they belong to different castes. A local panchayat was convened recently to address the matter, during which it was decided that Srikanth would end the relationship.

Sources said that after some days, Srikanth allegedly renewed contact with Anusha, calling her and threatening to post her photographs on social media if she married someone else.

He also allegedly demanded gold ornaments and cash as dowry, claiming that only then could he convince his family to agree to their marriage.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Mancherial
blackmail

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com