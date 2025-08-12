Daughter keeps dad’s memory alive, builds temple in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: What began as an unbearable loss for one young couple in Kamareddy has transformed into a story of remembrance, devotion, and community spirit.

Two years ago, software engineer Praveen Kumar and his wife Menge Alka lost someone central to their lives — Alka’s father, Menge Hanumanth Rao.

Known in Dongli village for his lively presence and deep reverence at a small temple on the family’s agricultural land along the Dongli–Kurla Road, Hanumanth Rao’s passing on July 21, 2023, left a void that words could not fill.

For Alka, the grief was overwhelming. Soon after her father’s burial on their farmland, she sank into depression, her days haunted by memories and her nights by sleepless sorrow. Praveen, working from Hyderabad at the time, tried to offer comfort — but he saw that her heart longed for something more than words could provide: a way to keep her father’s spirit alive in the place he loved.

That wish soon took shape. Together, they decided to build not one, but two temples on their land — each a unique homage to her father’s life and beliefs.

The first was a Lord Shiva temple, erected on the very spot where Hanumanth Rao was laid to rest. For its sacred centrepiece, they had a black granite Shivalingam brought all the way from Kotappakonda in Guntur district. Skilled labourers from the same village crafted and installed it, ensuring it bore the purity and craftsmanship worthy of the site.

The second, more unusual creation, was a silicon statue of Hanumanth Rao himself — portrayed gently reclining on a jhoola (traditional swing) inside a glass-walled room adorned with flowers and lights. Crafted painstakingly in Mumbai for about Rs 10 lakh, the life-like sculpture has become not just a personal keepsake but a point of curiosity and admiration for villagers and visitors alike.

“We should treat our parents with respect, and their memories should reside in our hearts to guide us,” Alka told TNIE over the phone. “One day, they will leave us, but we must cherish their memories and follow in their footsteps.”