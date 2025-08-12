Detention can’t silence Rahul Gandhi: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several Congress leaders condemned the detention of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying jails cannot silence his voice.

Posting on X, Revanth said, “As Rahul Gandhi ji started the fight for democracy and restoration of the sacrosanct power of every Indian’s vote, the BJP resorted to the dastardly act of detaining him, Priyanka Gandhi ji and other Congress leaders. Jails can’t crush the resolve or silence the voice of Rahul Gandhi.”

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud termed the detention an act of the BJP’s fear, saying Rahul Gandhi had exposed alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India. “Rahul Gandhi’s fight is not for politics, it is for the Constitution and the sacred right of one person, one vote. Every Congress worker, from grassroots to the top leadership, stands shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi garu. His voice is our voice, his fight is our fight. No detention can break this resolve. The BJP can try to silence him, but they will only make the nation’s call for truth even louder,” he said.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Dansari Anasuya, among others, also condemned the detention.