ECI delists 13 unrecognised political parties in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Monday said the ECI has delisted 13 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties in the state for failing to meet regulatory requirements.

In an August 9 order, the ECI told the GHMC Commissioner, the Hyderabad DEO and all district collectors to implement the decision. The parties removed are: Andhra Pradesh Rashtra Samaikya Samithi Party (Rangareddy), Bahujan Samaj Party – Ambedkar-Phule (Medchal-Malkajgiri), Indian Minorities Political Party (Hyd), Jatiya Mahila Party (Rangareddy), Yuva Telangana Party (Rangareddy), Jago Party (Hyderabad), National People’s Congress (Hyd), Telangana Karmika Raithu Rajyam Party (Hanamkonda), Telangana Loksatta Party (Hyd), Telangana Minorities OBC Rajyam (Hyd), Telangana Praja Samithi – Kishore, Rao and Kishan (Hyd), Telangana Students United for Nation (Warangal) and Yuva Party (Hyd).