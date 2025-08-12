Even best policies will fail if officials are not sincere: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana should produce the highest number of Civil Services selections, stressing that human resources are the strongest investments and, if polished like diamonds, can greatly benefit society. He noted that under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the government is providing financial aid to Civil Services aspirants to help them achieve their goals.

On Monday, Vikramarka distributed cheques of `1 lakh each to 178 candidates who qualified for the Civil Services Examination (Mains) under Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam scheme.

He said the scheme, implemented for the second consecutive year, aims to encourage and instil confidence in aspirants. Apart from the current 178 Mains-qualified candidates, those shortlisted for interviews will also receive Rs 1 lakh and accommodation in Delhi. Last year, 148 candidates received assistance, with 10 securing selection into the Civil Services.

Highlighting the crucial role of bureaucracy in upholding democracy, he said the Civil Services offer the chance to transform people’s living conditions. Of the many officers who have served the state, only a few — such as SR Shankaran, Parthasarathy and Madhav Rao — are remembered for their dedication.

“Government welfare and development schemes, both state and Union, can only succeed if they reach the people in full,” he said. “If officials lack sincerity, even the best policies will fail to yield results.”