Farmers protest over urea shortage as queues get lengthier in many districts in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA / KARIMNAGAR/ KHAMMAM : Farmers in Chandurthi, Yellareddipet, Illanthakunta, and Konaraopet mandals of Rajanna-Sircilla district, and Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, faced severe difficulties on Monday in procuring urea bags. They complained of spending long hours at fertiliser shops and primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), leaving them with little time for paddy transplantation.

In Chandurthi, farmers placed their footwear in queues to reserve spots, alleging only one bag was being issued per Aadhaar card. Many said they were visiting shops daily due to the shortage. Long queues are being witnessed from morning to evening for urea bags.

BRS leader and Vemulawada in-charge Chalmeda Laxminarsimha Rao alleged that the government lacked proper planning, causing severe inconvenience to farmers, and warned of protests in their support. In Karimnagar district, farmers from about 10 villages visit the local PACS daily but often return empty-handed.

Kallepu Hanumantha Rao from Sirnapally said he had been coming for three weeks and still failed to get a urea bag. Farmers demanded that the government supply the required quantity of urea immediately, blaming poor management.

Similar protests were also witnessed in Wyra in Khammam. District secretary of the Telangana Raithu Sangham, Bontu Rambabu, on Monday alleged that farmers were facing severe difficulties in getting adequate urea and fertilisers this season. Wyra mandal agricultural officer Manju Khan said there was some urea shortage and the problem is being addressed by redistributing excess stock.