Heavy rain lashes erstwhile Warangal district in Telangana

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Heavy rain lashed several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday night. History repeated itself this monsoon season as rainwater entered several colonies, causing severe trouble for residents and disrupting normal life.

Low-lying areas in Warangal city were completely inundated, and residents had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their homes. Residents alleged that the GWMC authorities had failed in pre-monsoon works in the Tri-Cities limits.

Warangal is the second-largest city in Telangana state after Hyderabad. The GWMC covers the 66 wards, and there is an absence of an underground drainage system; several areas and colonies under the GWMC limits are witnessing open drainage water stagnation.

Huge amounts of sewage water pass through open drainage lines, adjacent to which many houses have been located for decades. An existing drainage system has completely failed during the heavy rains that lashed the cities.

As a result, the rainwater reached low-lying areas like Vivekananda Colony, Saiganesh Colony, SR Nagar, and Lakshmi Ganapati Colony in Kasibugga; NTR Nagar, Sainagar Colony, Shivanagar, Underbridge, Karimabad, Gandhi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Ursu Gutta, DK Komuraiah Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Ekashila Nagar, Gokul Nagar, and Ambedkar Nagar in Hanamkonda areas. Residents are lifting the floodwater into the buckets and other machinery pumps they are using to clean their houses.