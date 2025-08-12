Jagtial district collector rejects reports of ill-treatment of disabled

JAGTIAL: A differently-abled man, Marripalli Raja Gangaram, who came to meet the district collector during the Prajavani programme, was allegedly forcibly taken out of the venue on Monday.

He had gone to the collectorate to submit a representation, claiming that, for the past eight years, a wall has repeatedly been constructed across the entrance to his house, blocking access. Having raised the matter several times earlier without resolution, he had returned to Prajavani hoping to find a solution.

It may be recalled that on August 4, he staged a protest during the Prajavani programme. People who came to the meeting recorded a video on their mobile phones, which had gone viral on social media.

Collector’s reaction

Reacting to the reports of the differently-abled man being dragged out of his office, Jagtial District Collector B Satyaprasad stated, “We respond with a human perspective to every applicant.” He said the district administration is committed to addressing the concerns of all applicants, particularly the elderly and disabled, at the earliest possible time.

An inquiry revealed that Raja Gangaram’s house has two approach roads — one under the Panchayat Raj department and another, at the rear, which is private property belonging to his relatives.

The Collector explained that, to avoid inconvenience to other applicants, a constable attempted to move Raja Gangaram to a nearby waiting hall but acted improperly in the process. A show-cause notice has been issued to the constable, and an inquiry is underway.

Following the incident, Satyaprasad personally spoke with Raja Gangaram’s wife, while the RDO visited their home and assured them the issue would be resolved within two days.