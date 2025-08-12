Justice League | Telangana HC quashes case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over MCC violations

The court said he must attend if specifically required and adjourned his plea to quash the case to September 9 after issuing notices to the respondents.

The case stems from an FIR registered at the Kamalapur police station in Warangal district, under Section 188 IPC and Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act.

Then a Congress MP, Revanth, is accused no. 7, along with six other party leaders, for allegedly holding a meeting of about 2,500 workers despite permission for only 1,000, violating election and Covid-19 restrictions.

RBI’s stand sought on denial of benefits to merged staff

The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over a petition alleging that employees of banks merged with the State Bank of India (SBI) were denied certain benefits. The court asked the RBI to state its position on the matter by next hearing on September 10.

The petitions, filed by PTM Gopalakrishna and the All India State Bank Officers’ Federation, challenged the denial of SBI-level benefits to staff of the merged banks — State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala, and State Bank of Travancore.

Petitioners’ counsel argued that about 35,000 employees were being treated unfairly and that such decisions should have been made by SBI’s Central Board, not the Chief General Manager. SBI’s counsel countered that the issue was a policy decision, the mergers took place in 2017, and employees had joined under agreed terms. Extending certain allowances to all staff, he said, would cause financial strain.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, will also hear the RBI’s views before proceeding. Both sides were told to file short written submissions before the next hearing.