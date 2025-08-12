KCR’s black magic rituals at farmhouse led to collapse of SLBC tunnel: Minister Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday alleged that ‘kshudra pooja’ (black magic) performed by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family had led to the collapse of the SLBC tunnel. He claimed KCR might have conducted such rituals from his farmhouse, adding that he had personally fought for the SLBC project with former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

In an informal interaction with reporters, he accused BRS leaders of large-scale corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. “If `50-60 crore was found with officials and engineers, imagine how much the leaders made. Even the BJP has alleged Kaleshwaram became an ATM for the BRS,” he said.

Venkat charged that under the banner of ‘Bangaru Telangana’, BRS rulers had created a ‘Beggars Telangana’. He said BRS was plagued by internal feuds and alleged that its paid social media workers, operating from abroad, were spreading disinformation against the government. “We are not resorting to vendetta politics. Don’t expect AP-style arrests here,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the Congress’ prospects, he said: “Villains last only a few days, but our chief minister and we are evergreen heroes.”

The minister said 96% of land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road had been completed.