Local polls and posts to dominate PAC meeting in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the ruling Congress is likely to take a decision on the course of action to conduct local body elections based on majority opinion.

A decision to this effect appears to have been reached during a meeting between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud here on Monday.

During the meeting, which lasted over an hour and a half, the TPCC chief and the chief minister are learnt to have decided to hold a PAC meeting on August 16 or 17. They also discussed a wide range of organisational and governance matters.

The meeting prioritised expediting appointments to various board and corporation director posts. This is seen as an essential move to strengthen grassroots leadership and reward loyal cadres ahead of crucial elections.

The Congress government faces a dilemma as the bills pertaining to the enhancement of 42% reservations for BCs are still pending with the BJP-led Union government. Notably, the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance has also not been cleared by the Governor, preventing the state government from issuing a GO to implement 42% reservations.

Another major agenda item was formulating a strategy for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection, a politically high-profile seat that could influence party morale ahead of larger electoral battles. Party insiders say the leadership is keen on a data-driven campaign backed by constituency-specific issues. As part of this, the party decided to conduct more surveys to gauge public opinion.

Additionally, it resolved to ensure micro-level poll management by assigning division-level responsibilities to ministers and senior party leaders, in a bid to secure at least one segment in the Hyderabad region.

Azhar leads race for JH ticket

It is worth mentioning that the party recently indicated it is likely to field former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin again from Jubilee Hills. However, the top leadership also discussed the pros and cons of fielding other candidates from the segment in the upcoming bypoll, which has been necessitated by the sudden passing of Maganti Gopinath.

In addition, the leaders reviewed public feedback gathered during the ongoing Janahita Padayatra, focusing on translating citizen requests into actionable solutions. Both leaders stressed the need to increase public outreach for the state’s development and welfare programmes, aiming to bridge the gap between policy announcements and grassroots perception.