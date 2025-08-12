Midday meal workers protest at Minister Konda Surekha’s residence

HANAMKONDA: Hundreds of midday meal workers staged a protest at Endowments Minister Konda Surekha’s residence in Ramnagar on Monday, demanding the withdrawal of the plan to hand over the midday meal scheme to the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Speaking to the media, CITU state secretary K Madhavi said that transferring the scheme to the Akshaya Patra Foundation will deprive the workers of their livelihood who were part of the scheme for 25 years. She urged the state government to withdraw the proposal and continue the scheme for the benefit of the workers.

Upon learning about the midday meal workers’ protest, the Subedari police rushed to the minister Konda Surekha’s residence and forcibly took them into custody and shifted them to the police station. Later, the midday meal workers were released on their personal bond.