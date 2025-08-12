No roads to several tribal villages in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: Governments are changing, the public representatives are changing every five years offering new promises and hopes, but the fate of these people residing in hamlets near Narayankhed is not changing.

They are unable to get road connectivity despite repeated pleas year after year to government after government and public representative after public representative. The latest example is the incident that took place on Sunday.

“We are far off from the towns and major panchayats. Reaching them is a Herculean task, particularly in the rainy season. Officials and political leaders did not even think of laying roads to hamlets under the MGNREGS,” said Phool Singh, a tribal from the area, referring to the incident.

On Sunday, a tribal resident was forced to carry his pregnant wife on his shoulder for two kilometres to reach the ambulance, but she delivered a baby girl under a tree. Later they were carried to the ambulance by the ambulance staff and relatives.

“We are going to celebrate the 79th Independence Day in the next four days. Our situation has not changed so far. There are no roads to Munni Nayak, Samo Nayak, Jema Nayak, Rekha Nayak, Lakya Nayak hamlets in Nagalgidda mandal. Similar is the condition of Mangalparthy hamlet in Narayankhed constituency,” said another tribal resident Santosh Nayak adding that this clearly exposes the lack of empathy of officials and politicians.

The tribals are demanding that the government must respond immediately and provide roads to all hamlets.