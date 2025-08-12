SSC exams: 80-20 pattern to continue in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The school education department on Monday announced that the existing system of awarding 80% marks for external assessment and 20% for internal assessment will continue from the academic year 2025–26.

This decision reverses an order issued in November 2024, which had prescribed 100% marks for external assessment.

The latest order, issued by Education Secretary Yogita Rana to the Director of School Education, states that the November 28 and 29 orders have been kept in abeyance until further notice. The director has been permitted to continue the current arrangement for the SSC public examination.