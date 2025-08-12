Telangana government will start KLIS pumps only after NDSA okays it: Minister Sridhar

KARIMNAGAR: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state government is strictly following National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) reports on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He said the BRS’s criticism over the reports was unfounded, as operating the KLIS lift pumps against NDSA advice could pose risks similar to the collapse of the Medigadda barrage.

“The government will lift water only if the NDSA gives clearance,” he reiterated, speaking to reporters on Monday along with Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana.

Sridhar said that, as promised in the election manifesto, a judicial inquiry was conducted into KLIS, with Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose submitting a report to the government. A committee reviewed the findings and prepared a brief report, which will soon be tabled in the Assembly for discussion by all parties, including BRS MLAs.

On the issue of MLA disqualifications, he said the Speaker would take the final decision, noting that the Supreme Court had given three months’ time.

He urged the state’s eight BJP MPs to pressure the Centre to get Presidential assent for 42% BC quota so it can become law.