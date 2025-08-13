Actress Lakshmi Manchu appears before ED in online betting-linked PMLA case

HYDERABAD: Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

Lakshmi appeared before the officials of the probe agency at its zonal office here.

The federal agency had issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month, asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case.

Raj, Deverakonda and Daggubati have appeared before the ED.

The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources.