Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs junior assistant for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a Junior Assistant at the Vikarabad Collector’s office for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The accused, identified as K Sujatha, took the bribe to process documents at the Collector’s office and dispatch a copy of the Collector’s order to the Nawabpet Tahsildar’s office for including the complainant’s mother’s name in land issued to her by the government.

The accused was sent to judicial remand, and an investigation is underway.

PRIMARY HEALTH CENTRE IN-CHARGE CAUGHT TAKING Rs 6,000 BRIBE

Adilabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Junior Assistant Gadiyaram Srinivasulu red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 in Mancherial.

According to ACB, Srinivasulu, who is in charge of the Kotapelli Primary Health Centre (PHC) and posted at the PHC in Angaraajpalli, had demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant for preparing two DA arrear bills every month, as announced by the government, and submitting them to the DDO of Kotapelli PHC.

Chemical tests confirmed the presence of bribe traces on the fingers of his right hand and on the inner portion of the right-side front pocket of his trousers. A case has been registered and further investigation is on