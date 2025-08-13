Armed robbers target jewellers, shoot store staffer in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Six unidentified men, their faces concealed with masks, handkerchiefs and even a helmet, barged into Khazana Jewellery’s Chandanagar branch around 10.30 am on Tuesday and fled with silver ornaments, after shooting the manager in the leg.

Waving guns, the men ordered the staff to hand over the locker keys where the gold ornaments were kept. When deputy manager Satish Kumar hesitated, one of the attackers pulled the trigger and shot him in the leg. “We thought today would be our last day in the shop,” Suleman, an employee, told the TNIE.

The robbers, told that the key was not within the premises of the store, turned to the silver jewellery on display. They grabbed the ornaments after striking cashiers Samba and Dhanunjay, and threatening other employees.

Police believe the group was armed with at least four weapons and may have had accomplices waiting outside. They fired two rounds in total, one captured on CCTV hitting Satish, who is now recovering in hospital. The gang fled within minutes.

Cyberabad police’s clues team, along with CCS, SOT and local cops, arrived on the scene to collect evidence. Multiple teams have been deployed to track down the assailants.