Is there any rule brothers can’t be in Cabinet: MLA Rajagopal Reddy slams Congress

NALGONDA: Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy once again made sharp remarks over being denied a ministerial berth. Speaking at a programme in Munugode on Tuesday, he questioned why the Congress could not appoint three ministers from Nalgonda district, which gave the party 11 Assembly seats, when Khammam district, with nine MLAs, has three ministers.

Asserting that both he and his brother, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, are competent and influential, Rajagopal Reddy said he failed to understand why the Congress finds it difficult to accommodate him in the Cabinet.

Challenging the argument that two brothers cannot be in the ministry, he asked whether the party was unaware of his relationship with Venkat Reddy when it invited him to join from the BJP.

‘Don’t treat people of Munugode unfairly’

“Injustice to the people of Munugode is injustice to me. I don’t mind personal injustice, but don’t treat the people of Munugode unfairly,” he said.

Reminding the ruling Congress that he had resigned and contested a byelection after the previous BRS government neglected the constituency’s development, he warned that he might consider a similar step if the current government continued to ignore Munugode.