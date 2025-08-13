Minister Uttam Kumar calls for reforms, tech upgrade to restore CDO’s credibility in irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to take steps to strengthen the Central Design Organisation (CDO) of the Irrigation department.

The minister said that the credibility of the CDO was at stake after the sinking of piers of the Medigadda barrage, the observations made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the PC Ghose Commission on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Suggesting that a review be conducted and reforms initiated within the CDO, the minister assured full cooperation of the state government in that direction. During a review meeting he had with the Irrigation officials, Uttam said the CDO should be strengthened periodically. “Latest technology should be used while designing the irrigation projects,” he told the CDO officials.

Stating that the CDO once served as a role model for the entire country after having designed and constructed projects like Nizamsagar in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, he exhorted the engineers to restore the CDO to its past glory.

Uttam also said that he would fill the vacant posts in the CDO. “Those who graduated from prestigious institutions like IITs and NITs, and working in the Irrigation department would be posted in the CDO,” he said. The minister suggested that the CDO utilise the services of the retired engineers as well as the engineers who are working in IITH, JNTU and Genco. “As electromechanical engineering assumes importance in construction of projects, those who have knowledge in that branch would be posted in the CDO,” he added.

He asked the CDO engineers to complete preparation of designs of Nellikallu and Dindi irrigation schemes at the earliest.